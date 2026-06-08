TeraPlast Group (BVB: TRP), the largest polymer processor in South-Eastern Europe, announced on Monday, June 8, that it has reached an agreement to acquire, through a business transfer, the MASA polyethylene pipes business of Aliaxis in Spain.

The production facility is located in Okondo, northern Spain, around 20 km from Bilbao. The transaction price will be determined and paid at closing, based on a usual formula starting from a base value of EUR 6.7 million, which may be adjusted downwards depending on the actual working capital.

The factory has an annual production capacity of 16,000 tons and a team of 82 employees. The seller is Aliaxis, a multinational company present in more than 40 countries, recognized for its solutions in water and energy management. In 2025, the factory had a turnover of EUR 29.4 million due to a solid base of clients in Spain, France, and Germany.

TeraPlast will invest EUR 4 million in the factory over the next 3 years to modernize and expand production capacities.

The Spanish plastic pipes market is the seventh largest in Europe, and represents a new challenge for the Romanian company. “We decided to enter the Spanish market because we have a strong understanding of the dynamics of the European water and gas systems market, and the country’s economy is dynamic and on a positive trend. There are clear similarities to the Romanian market, both being dominated by entrepreneurial competitors,” said Dorel Goia, Chairman of the TeraPlast Board of Directors.

“The fact that we are taking over a fully operational, debt-free industrial asset, equipped with modern European technology, from a world leader, provides the ideal foundation for a fast and efficient integration into the TeraPlast Group while simultaneously strengthening our position in Europe,” he emphasized.

The TeraPlast Group has operations in Romania, the Republic of Moldova, Hungary, and Austria. The company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since July 2, 2008. In March 2026, the company was promoted from the Standard to the Premium category of the Main Market operated by the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: TeraPlast press release)