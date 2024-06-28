Romanian industrial group Teraplast gets shareholders’ approval for capital increase

Romanian construction materials producer Teraplast (BVB: TRP) is looking to finance its operations and development plans through a share capital increase.

Teraplast’s shareholders approved on Thursday, June 27, the increase of the company’s share capital by issuing up to 222.2 million new shares that will be offered to existing shareholders and other interested investors.

The price of the new shares will be determined based on market conditions and investor interest.

Teraplast’s shares are currently trading at RON 0.565 per share, and the company’s market capitalization is RON 1.23 bln (EUR 247 mln).

(Photo source: Facebook/Teraplast)