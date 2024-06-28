 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian industrial group Teraplast gets shareholders’ approval for capital increase

28 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian construction materials producer Teraplast (BVB: TRP) is looking to finance its operations and development plans through a share capital increase. 

Teraplast’s shareholders approved on Thursday, June 27, the increase of the company’s share capital by issuing up to 222.2 million new shares that will be offered to existing shareholders and other interested investors. 

The price of the new shares will be determined based on market conditions and investor interest. 

Teraplast’s shares are currently trading at RON 0.565 per share, and the company’s market capitalization is RON 1.23 bln (EUR 247 mln).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Teraplast)

Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

Romanian industrial group Teraplast gets shareholders’ approval for capital increase

28 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian construction materials producer Teraplast (BVB: TRP) is looking to finance its operations and development plans through a share capital increase. 

Teraplast’s shareholders approved on Thursday, June 27, the increase of the company’s share capital by issuing up to 222.2 million new shares that will be offered to existing shareholders and other interested investors. 

The price of the new shares will be determined based on market conditions and investor interest. 

Teraplast’s shares are currently trading at RON 0.565 per share, and the company’s market capitalization is RON 1.23 bln (EUR 247 mln).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Teraplast)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 June 2024
Politics
Ruling parties get over 70% of county council seats after local elections in Romania
28 June 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
EBRD sells 1.7% stake in Banca Transilvania for EUR 82 mln
28 June 2024
Finance
EIB to guarantee loans worth EUR 750 mln for three Romanian banks
27 June 2024
Justice
Over 200 human traffickers arrested in international operation coordinated by Austria, Romania
27 June 2024
Sports
EURO 2024 statistics: Romania tops a EURO group for the first time with 4 goals
27 June 2024
Sports
EURO 2024: Romania draws 1-1 with Slovakia but wins Group E to meet The Netherlands in round of 16
27 June 2024
Macro
ECB sees concerns about the sustainability of inflation convergence in Romania
27 June 2024
Finance
Romania's Govt. ponders transitory period for e-VAT mechanism