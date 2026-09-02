Temu, Romanian Post sign logistics agreement for local sellers

E-commerce platform Temu and the Romanian Post have signed a memorandum of understanding to simplify logistics services for Romanian companies selling through the platform. The agreement will cover parcel collection from merchants, sorting in Romanian logistics centers, and last-mile delivery.

Available delivery options will include home delivery, pick-up points, automated lockers, and post offices across the country, the Romanian Post said.

The partnership is expected to simplify order fulfilment for local sellers and improve the shopping experience for customers.

“Our network reaches communities throughout Romania, including rural areas,” said Romanian Post CEO Valentin Ștefan. “This agreement will make our delivery and return services available to Romanian merchants on Temu, helping them serve customers across the country.”

Ștefan added that Romanian Post also aims to support local businesses seeking to reach customers elsewhere in Europe.

Temu and the Romanian Post will organize joint events to help Romanian merchants using the platform expand their reach. The two companies will also meet periodically to assess the partnership and improve delivery services, they said.

“Four out of five small businesses in Europe do not sell online, while the business organizations and industry associations we have met identified the same barriers: complexity, costs, and a lack of information on how to get started,” a Temu spokesperson said.

“By working with Romanian Post, we aim to support more Romanian merchants with reliable logistics services and new opportunities for growth, both locally and beyond,” the representative added.

Temu entered the Romanian market in July 2023, while Romanian companies have been able to register and sell on the platform since March 2025. Its Local Seller program is currently available in more than 35 countries.

The Romanian Post said its nationwide network can process more than 500,000 parcels per day.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Compania Naţională Poşta Română)