Romanian merchants make up 55% of sales on Trendyol in the country since start of 2026

The number of Romanian sellers on Trendyol has increased elevenfold compared to the same period last year, the e-commerce platform said. Approximately 95% of the 11,000 Romanian sellers active on the platform are SMEs.

Since the beginning of 2026, Romanian sellers have generated 55% of the marketplace's total sales volume in the country. The best-performing categories for local sellers include FMCG, cosmetics and food, as well as home products and other non-food categories.

At the same time, 3,600 sellers are selling in Greece and Bulgaria. These record, on average, 35% additional business, the platform said.

For the current year, the company aims to maintain the growth rate by expanding the seller ecosystem regionally, targeting 20,000 merchants in Central and Eastern Europe on the platform by the end of the year.

“In just one year, we have grown from 1,000 to 11,000 active Romanian merchants on the platform, a result that demonstrates both the potential of local entrepreneurship and the value that marketplaces can bring to developing businesses,” Irem Yılandil, Head of International Expansion at Trendyol Group, said.

simona@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)