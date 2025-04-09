Romanian startup TelePaws brings on new investor and eyes expansion to Italy, Spain, Middle East

TelePaws, a Romanian veterinary telemedicine platform founded in 2024, completed an investment round including both capital and strategic expertise, marking the entry of entrepreneur Răzvan Costea-Bărluțiu as a strategic investor and Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The investment was not disclosed, but the startup said the deal supports its international expansion plans and the accelerated development of AI-based features that are scheduled for release by year-end.

With over 25 years of experience in the IT sector and a strong track record of supporting and scaling tech startups, Răzvan Costea-Bărluțiu has led complex technology projects and played a strategic role in high-growth ventures. At TelePaws, he will focus on strengthening the technical architecture and deploying AI tools to improve veterinary triage and broaden access to pet healthcare.

In 2025–2026, the company aims to expand into Italy, Spain, and Eastern Europe, markets with high demand and low digital penetration in veterinary services. With Costea-Bărluțiu joining the team, TelePaws will also explore opportunities in the Middle East and the US, including the livestock segment, where demand for specialized veterinary expertise is growing.

“While resource constraints are a constant, the veterinary sector is still in the early stages of digital transformation. In a context where veterinary burnout is becoming systemic, technology offers a concrete path to efficiency, one that remains underutilized. I firmly believe it holds real transformative potential, capable of reshaping the way veterinary care is delivered,” said Răzvan Costea-Bărluțiu, CTO of TelePaws.

By the end of the year, TelePaws plans to launch its first AI-based features, focused on automating case triage and delivering educational assistance to users. While these tools target the non-critical stage of medical care, they often consume time and resources, indirectly affecting the quality of critical interventions, the company said.

In parallel, the Romanian startup is also developing a children-focused module, TelePaws Kids, designed to foster responsible interaction between young users and pets.

Launched in June 2024, the TelePaws platform serves as a digital interface between pet owners and veterinarians, addressing both unpaid consultations and the shortage of specialists in the field. Currently, the platform works with over 20 active veterinarians and has nearly 1,500 registered users.

In its initial months, TelePaws generated approximately EUR 15,000 in revenue, confirming market demand for a service positioned at the intersection of technology and veterinary care.

TelePaws was recognized by the Ministry of Economy in 2024 for innovation during an awards gala held at MINA Bucharest. The startup collaborates with the Transylvanian Rescue Dog Association and the Napoca Canine Association, engaging in educational and community initiatives.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)