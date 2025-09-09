Romanian teachers keep general strike as an option

Thousands of teachers from all over the country gathered in Bucharest on September 8, the first day of the new school year, to protest against what they called "new austerity measures" enforced by the government under the first reform package in July: more teaching hours (+10%), consequently fewer hours for overtime or part-time teachers, higher maximum number of pupils in a class, and small schools merger.

Unionists do not rule out the launch of a general strike, stating that on Tuesday, September 9, teachers will be in classrooms, but will not teach, Digi24 reported.

The debate on the teachers' demand for reversing the measures imposed by the government, in the context of the poor state of education, remains complex. The support for a general strike among teachers is mixed, and teachers' trust in the unions is reportedly very weak.

Unionists demanded the resignation of the minister of education, Daniel David.

Minister David, in turn, said that "from his point of view," the new school year will begin on a note of normality. He added that the teachers' protest, in the current context of fiscal-budgetary constraints, is "uninspired" and "completely unrealistic".

Unionists also met president Nicusor Dan, who has not expressed an opinion on their claims.

