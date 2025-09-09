Education

Romanian teachers keep general strike as an option

09 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Thousands of teachers from all over the country gathered in Bucharest on September 8, the first day of the new school year, to protest against what they called "new austerity measures" enforced by the government under the first reform package in July: more teaching hours (+10%), consequently fewer hours for overtime or part-time teachers, higher maximum number of pupils in a class, and small schools merger.

Unionists do not rule out the launch of a general strike, stating that on Tuesday, September 9, teachers will be in classrooms, but will not teach, Digi24 reported.

The debate on the teachers' demand for reversing the measures imposed by the government, in the context of the poor state of education, remains complex. The support for a general strike among teachers is mixed, and teachers' trust in the unions is reportedly very weak. 

Unionists demanded the resignation of the minister of education, Daniel David.

Minister David, in turn, said that "from his point of view," the new school year will begin on a note of normality. He added that the teachers' protest, in the current context of fiscal-budgetary constraints, is "uninspired" and "completely unrealistic". 

Unionists also met president Nicusor Dan, who has not expressed an opinion on their claims.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Normal
Education

Romanian teachers keep general strike as an option

09 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Thousands of teachers from all over the country gathered in Bucharest on September 8, the first day of the new school year, to protest against what they called "new austerity measures" enforced by the government under the first reform package in July: more teaching hours (+10%), consequently fewer hours for overtime or part-time teachers, higher maximum number of pupils in a class, and small schools merger.

Unionists do not rule out the launch of a general strike, stating that on Tuesday, September 9, teachers will be in classrooms, but will not teach, Digi24 reported.

The debate on the teachers' demand for reversing the measures imposed by the government, in the context of the poor state of education, remains complex. The support for a general strike among teachers is mixed, and teachers' trust in the unions is reportedly very weak. 

Unionists demanded the resignation of the minister of education, Daniel David.

Minister David, in turn, said that "from his point of view," the new school year will begin on a note of normality. He added that the teachers' protest, in the current context of fiscal-budgetary constraints, is "uninspired" and "completely unrealistic". 

Unionists also met president Nicusor Dan, who has not expressed an opinion on their claims.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 September 2025
Energy
Romania’s Electrica and Romgaz to partner on 400 MW green power projects
09 September 2025
Events
iMapp 2025: Bucharest’s video mapping festival celebrates 10 years with digital art, supercars and music
09 September 2025
Justice
Romania charges former Moldovan intelligence services head with treason for spying
09 September 2025
Macro
International financial investors review Romania as part of regional tour
09 September 2025
Justice
Romanian Justice Ministry proposes tougher sentences for femicide in Penal Code reform
09 September 2025
Defense
Romania to acquire corvette from Turkey to boost Black Sea naval capabilities, defense minister says
08 September 2025
Society
Survey: Over half of Romanians say EU membership does not limit national independence
08 September 2025
Education
Update: New school year begins amid teachers’ protests in Romania