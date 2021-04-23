Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 04/23/2021 - 08:07
Business

EUR 460 mln tax credit in Romania not settled by contributors yet

23 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Out of the RON 18.1 billion (over EUR 3.6 bln) tax credit extended by the Romanian Government, mostly to firms, in 2020, RON 5.36 bln (EUR 1.1 bln) was already paid in the first quarter of the year (Q1).

Another RON 10.5 bln (EUR 2.1 bln) was restructured under the simplified procedure proposed by the tax collection agency ANAF. The rest of RON 2.26 bln (EUR 460 mln) was not settled yet by the taxpayers, Profit.ro reported.

The deadline for the contributors willing to adhere to the simplified restructuring procedure (which allows a preferential 3.65% annual interest rate) was extended from the end of March to the end of September - meaning that the taxpayers owing the EUR 460 mln to budget are not under imminent risk of forced execution.

The data released by ANAF reveals one of the drivers that pushed the budget revenues above the Government’s expectations in the first quarter of the year: the taxpayers, using their resources, paid their dues deferred during 2020.

The tax collection agency ANAF reported that the tax revenues increased, in the first quarter of the year, by 14% compared to the same period of 2020.

Notably, the taxpayers were allowed to defer their dues to budget, under certain conditions, starting the end of March 2020 - which hit the Q1 revenues in 2020. This is going to continue through the whole year, although with a smaller intensity - as only RON 10 bln will be paid within a 12-month period (after the date of the restructuring agreement, which was in the first quarter of the year) compared to RON 5.36 bln paid in the first quarter of the year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 14:04
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 04/23/2021 - 08:07
Business

EUR 460 mln tax credit in Romania not settled by contributors yet

23 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Out of the RON 18.1 billion (over EUR 3.6 bln) tax credit extended by the Romanian Government, mostly to firms, in 2020, RON 5.36 bln (EUR 1.1 bln) was already paid in the first quarter of the year (Q1).

Another RON 10.5 bln (EUR 2.1 bln) was restructured under the simplified procedure proposed by the tax collection agency ANAF. The rest of RON 2.26 bln (EUR 460 mln) was not settled yet by the taxpayers, Profit.ro reported.

The deadline for the contributors willing to adhere to the simplified restructuring procedure (which allows a preferential 3.65% annual interest rate) was extended from the end of March to the end of September - meaning that the taxpayers owing the EUR 460 mln to budget are not under imminent risk of forced execution.

The data released by ANAF reveals one of the drivers that pushed the budget revenues above the Government’s expectations in the first quarter of the year: the taxpayers, using their resources, paid their dues deferred during 2020.

The tax collection agency ANAF reported that the tax revenues increased, in the first quarter of the year, by 14% compared to the same period of 2020.

Notably, the taxpayers were allowed to defer their dues to budget, under certain conditions, starting the end of March 2020 - which hit the Q1 revenues in 2020. This is going to continue through the whole year, although with a smaller intensity - as only RON 10 bln will be paid within a 12-month period (after the date of the restructuring agreement, which was in the first quarter of the year) compared to RON 5.36 bln paid in the first quarter of the year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 02/09/2021 - 14:04
11 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Murat Büyükerk, Arctic CEO: Romania is an excellent place to live and do business
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?
21 April 2021
RI +
Herculane Project: The young working to secure a future for Romania’s balneal heritage
14 April 2021
RI +
Eco-friendly shops in Romania: Online & offline options
06 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Firebyte Games more than doubles early investors’ money on the first day of trading on BVB