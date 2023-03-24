Tax collected in Jan-Feb reportedly 5% below target in Romania

The budget revenues for the first two months of the year were 5% below target, according to sources familiar with the developments quoted by Profit.ro.

The figure most likely reflects the tax collection volume compiled in advance by the tax collection agency ANAF. The complete January-February budget data execution is expected to be published early next week.

The authorities are, however, not particularly concerned as the budget revenues in March are seasonally high, and the overall Q1 figure may still be in line with the target, according to the quoted sources.

The non-realisation of revenues in January-February was reportedly mainly due to the VAT collection.

(Photo source: Ungureanu Vadim/Dreamstime.com)