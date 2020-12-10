Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:56
Social

Health minister: Romania can’t afford a lockdown or to ignore prevention rules

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania can’t afford another lockdown or to ignore the Covid-19 prevention rules, health minister Nelu Tătaru told television station Digi 24.

Although the authorities are working to increase the number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients, the number of health professionals able to provide care stays the same, he said.

“I don’t think anyone can afford a lockdown. We all have some rules we need to follow. We have hospitals that have been working with the same staff for the past seven months. We are increasing the number of intensive care beds, of beds in the Covid-19 support hospitals, but the staff is the same, transferred from one unit to another,” Tătaru explained.

He pointed to a shortage of doctors able to work in intensive care units, where there should be one doctor for every two beds. He explained that residents are helping and that the number of residency places for specialties such as intensive care medicine, public health, infectious diseases, and hygiene was increased to a maximum. 

In a press conference held this weekend in Iași, in a county that has seen an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Tătaru said the hospital admission protocol for Covid-19 patients would be reassessed. 

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be assessed at home and afterward be scheduled for investigations, while patients with symptoms and other medical conditions will remain admitted, he said.

The measure is meant to prevent the crowding of hospitals, where the emergency units are filled with asymptomatic patients, he explained. 

“Asymptomatic patients will be evaluated at home and scheduled for investigations. The patients with symptoms and other medical conditions will remain admitted. The patients with symptoms but no other medical conditions will be evaluated and then sent home, under the supervision of family doctors,” Tătaru explained, quoted by News.ro.

He insisted on the importance of following the prevention rules and recommended Bucharest residents to wear a mask in all public venues. He said the designated local authorities would decide on whether mask wearing should be mandatory in all public venues in Bucharest in the coming days, Digi24 reported.

On October 9, Romania reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, close to 3,200. On Sunday, October 11, it recorded another 2,880 cases. Bucharest has been reporting more than 500 daily cases over the past week, except for October 6, when it added 403 cases. It recorded 539 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

(Photo: Ministerul Sanatatii Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 17:32
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 10/12/2020 - 11:56
Social

Health minister: Romania can’t afford a lockdown or to ignore prevention rules

12 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania can’t afford another lockdown or to ignore the Covid-19 prevention rules, health minister Nelu Tătaru told television station Digi 24.

Although the authorities are working to increase the number of hospital beds for Covid-19 patients, the number of health professionals able to provide care stays the same, he said.

“I don’t think anyone can afford a lockdown. We all have some rules we need to follow. We have hospitals that have been working with the same staff for the past seven months. We are increasing the number of intensive care beds, of beds in the Covid-19 support hospitals, but the staff is the same, transferred from one unit to another,” Tătaru explained.

He pointed to a shortage of doctors able to work in intensive care units, where there should be one doctor for every two beds. He explained that residents are helping and that the number of residency places for specialties such as intensive care medicine, public health, infectious diseases, and hygiene was increased to a maximum. 

In a press conference held this weekend in Iași, in a county that has seen an increasing number of Covid-19 cases, Tătaru said the hospital admission protocol for Covid-19 patients would be reassessed. 

Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients will be assessed at home and afterward be scheduled for investigations, while patients with symptoms and other medical conditions will remain admitted, he said.

The measure is meant to prevent the crowding of hospitals, where the emergency units are filled with asymptomatic patients, he explained. 

“Asymptomatic patients will be evaluated at home and scheduled for investigations. The patients with symptoms and other medical conditions will remain admitted. The patients with symptoms but no other medical conditions will be evaluated and then sent home, under the supervision of family doctors,” Tătaru explained, quoted by News.ro.

He insisted on the importance of following the prevention rules and recommended Bucharest residents to wear a mask in all public venues. He said the designated local authorities would decide on whether mask wearing should be mandatory in all public venues in Bucharest in the coming days, Digi24 reported.

On October 9, Romania reported the highest daily number of Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, close to 3,200. On Sunday, October 11, it recorded another 2,880 cases. Bucharest has been reporting more than 500 daily cases over the past week, except for October 6, when it added 403 cases. It recorded 539 Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

(Photo: Ministerul Sanatatii Romania Facebook Page)

[email protected]

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 17:32
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania
09 October 2020
Culture
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch is the voice of an art installation dedicated to Romanian doctors fighting the COVID-19 pandemic
09 October 2020
Social
Romania could introduce new restrictions to limit COVID-19 spread but will not return to state of emergency
09 October 2020
Business
Romanian low-code startup aims to draw USD 1 mln on US equity crowdfunding platform
09 October 2020
Business
US will finance USD 8 bln project for expanding Romania’s Cernavoda nuclear power plant