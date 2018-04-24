Tarom moves Bucharest airport check-in desks to new terminal

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom announced that, starting Tuesday night, it would move all its check-in desks in the new terminal of the Henri Coanda Airport (also known as the Otopeni Airport).

Thus, the airline will no longer have check-in desks in the airport’s old terminal, local News.ro reported.

“We expect an increased flow of passengers for the next period. Therefore, Tarom’s development trend has led to the desire to provide customers with optimum conditions both during the flight and on the ground, “the company said in a press release.

Tarom has around 20 check-in desks at the Otopeni Airport, the main airport of the Romanian capital.

The airline estimates it will return to profit this year, after ten consecutive years on a loss. It hopes to reach RON 1.5 billion (EUR 382 million) revenues and a gross profit of RON 27,000 (EUR 5,900), according to the budget launched into public debate by its majority shareholder, the Transport Ministry.

Irina Marica, [email protected]