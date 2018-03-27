Romanian airline Tarom plans EUR 94 mln investments this year

Romanian state-owned airline Tarom estimates it will return to profit this year, after ten consecutive years on a loss.

The company hopes to reach RON 1.5 billion (EUR 382 million) revenues and a gross profit of RON 27,000 (EUR 5,900), according to the budget launched into public debate by its majority shareholder, the Transport Ministry, cited by local News.ro. Tarom also plans investments worth RON 440 million (EUR 94 million) this year, according to the same document.

The airline has some 1,900 employees and total personnel expenses worth RON 171 million (EUR 36.7 million), with an average monthly expense per employee of RON 7.970 (EUR 1,712).

