RO flag carrier Tarom switches to four-day week, cuts wages as well

All the 1,400 employees of the Romanian flag carrier Tarom will work only four days a week as of July 1, in the middle of the summer season, according to a decision announced by the company’s CEO Catalin Prunariu only two days in advance.

The wages will be cut proportionally. Such a measure was taken for non-core rules since April, but now it was expanded for all the areas of the company, sources within the company consulted by Economica.net stated, adding that the move is surprising given the expected increase in activity during the summer season and after the issuance of the COVID-19 passport.

The trade unions were not consulted over this decision, and they approached the management for explanations on June 30.

The decision is not part of the restructuring plan of the company, and it comes after 800 of the employees of the Bucharest Airports National Company were sent into technical unemployment.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

