Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 06/03/2019 - 09:31
Business
Romanian Govt. seeks partner for EUR 1 bln motorway under PPP project
03 June 2019
Romania's National Strategy and Forecasting Commission (CNSP) published on May 30 the invitation to interested partners for the construction of the Târgu Neamţ - Iaşi motorway (68 km) under a public-private partnership (PPP).

The cost for constructing the highway is estimated at EUR 1 billion, and the works should be completed within four years, Economica.net reported. There will be penalties of EUR 80 million per year for delays, but also a bonus for completing the works in advance, of EUR 80 million per year as well.

The PPP contract stretches over 30 years. The Government estimates it will have to pay up to EUR 61 million per year to the construction company to make the investment feasible.

The Târgu Neamţ - Iaşi highway is part of a bigger project aimed to connect Transylvania and Moldova regions, namely the Targu Mures - Iasi highway.

This is the second highway project envisaged to be developed under PPP after the Government launched earlier this year the PPP project for Ploieşti - Comarnic - Braşov Motorway.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Normal
Get in Touch with Us