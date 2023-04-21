SVN: Brasov emerges as largest residential market outside Bucharest

Brasov became the largest regional residential market in Romania after the Bucharest-Ilfov region, surpassing Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca in the first quarter of this year, according to a market report released by real estate consultant SVN Romania, based on official statistics and data from SVN Romania | Brasov local office.

Thus, over 2,180 homes were sold in Brasov in the first three months of 2023, compared to about 2,050 homes in Timis and about 1,800 residential units in Cluj, according to data published by the National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration.

About 3,000 new homes could be delivered this year in Brasov and its surroundings, according to SVN Romania | Brasov local office data, in a slight decrease compared to previous years, with about 400 targeting the investment segment, being intended for tourist exploitation.

Over EUR 250 mln would be invested in the next five years in the development of residential projects located in Brasov and surrounding areas, intended exclusively for tourist exploitation, according to SVN Romania’s data, to which other tens of millions of euros will be added from investments in new hotels and guesthouses.

