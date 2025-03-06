Fourth suspect in case of stolen Romanian gold artefacts receives extended detention in Netherlands

The Dutch judiciary has extended by 90 days the detention of the 26-year-old man suspected of involvement in the theft of the Coțofenești helmet and the Dacian gold bracelets from the Drents Museum. The four artefacts, valued at EUR 5.8 million, have not yet been recovered.

Several archaeological pieces from the Dacia - Empire of Gold and Silver exhibition showcasing Dacian treasures from Romania were stolen in the early hours of January 25 after an explosion at the Drents Museum in the Netherlands. Among them, the famous golden Helmet of Coțofenești, c.a. 450 BC, which belonged to the National History Museum of Romania, and three Dacian bracelets.

The man was arrested on February 20, suspected of direct involvement in the heist. The other three suspects - two men and a woman from Heerhugowaard - have already been informed that they will remain in detention for the same period.

The first public hearing in this case is scheduled for May 9, according to Dutch news outlet RTV Drenthe, cited by Digi24.

Dutch police are still looking for suspects in the case of the theft, along with investigators from Romania.

The Coțofenești gold helmet is one of Romania’s most emblematic works of art and the centerpiece of the exhibition at the Drents Museum. Weighing less than a kilogram, the artifact had been loaned from the National History Museum of Romania. In total, the exhibition featured 673 objects from the country’s ancient period.

Dutch entrepreneur Alex van Breemen is offering a reward for a tip that leads to the authorities finding the Romanian heritage objects.

(Photo source: Drents Museum on Facebook)