Super to open tech hub in Romania after acquiring Cluj-based software developer Crafting Technologies

Super Technologies, the tech and betting group founded by Sacha Dragic, announced it will acquire Crafting Technologies, a Romanian software development company based in Cluj-Napoca.

The acquisition, subject to customary approvals, will support the development of a technology hub based in Romania, complementing Super’s existing hubs in Croatia, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Brazil, which gather more than 900 software engineers and developers.

By expanding its presence in Romania, Super will gain increased access “to one of Europe’s most dynamic and competitive engineering talent markets, while further strengthening its employer brand and public profile in a key growth region,” the company said.

As part of its growth strategy, Super will expand its technology presence in Cluj by opening a first batch of 50 new positions, while welcoming the team from Crafting Technologies into the organization.

“We are confident that Romania’s mature and competitive technology ecosystem provides access to specialized engineering capabilities essential for Super’s future roadmap. Moreover, the city of Cluj-Napoca offers a vibrant environment of innovation combined with operational efficiency and proximity to our regional hubs. Crafting Technologies will bring a proven internal talent academy that develops engineers and upskills existing talent, strengthening our long-term capacity and supporting the execution of our technology roadmap,” Albert Simsensohn, Deputy CEO of Super, said.

“Over the past 10 years, through Crafting Software and now Crafting Technologies, we have built a team focused on engineering quality, trust, and long-term partnerships. What started as a small group of friends, passionate engineers, evolved into a company delivering critical systems for high-growth businesses. Joining forces with Super feels like a natural next step for us. We already share a strong technical connection, and also a very similar way of thinking about ownership, speed, and building reliable technology that can scale over time,” Gabriel Bota, co-founder & CEO of Crafting Technologies, explained.

With commercial markets in Brazil, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Greece, and Serbia, Super has product and technology teams in Amsterdam, Madrid, Zagreb, London, and Bucharest. In 2019, Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, made a minority investment of EUR 175 million in Superbet, rebranded as Super Technologies since. In 2025, the company secured a EUR 1.3 billion refinancing agreement with Blackstone and HPS Investment Partners.

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simona@romania-insider.com