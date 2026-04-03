Romanian group Superbet expands into Greek sports betting market

Super Technologies (Super), the sports betting group founded by entrepreneur Sacha Dragic, announced that it has officially launched its operations in Greece, according to Economedia.ro.

Adam Lamentowicz, Chief Commercial Officer CEE, Super, said: "Greece is a mature and growing market, so we are proud to be present here. With this step, we are making a long-term commitment."

The company claimed that Greece represents one of the most dynamic and promising sports betting markets in Europe.

The Super Technologies Group currently has commercial operations in Romania, Poland, Serbia, Greece, Belgium, and Brazil, as well as technology centers in Spain, the Netherlands, Croatia, the United Kingdom, and Romania.

In 2019, the Blackstone Group, the world's largest alternative asset manager, made a strategic minority investment of EUR 175 million. In 2025, the company concluded a refinancing agreement worth EUR 1.3 billion with two of the world's largest investment funds.

The American giant Blackstone had entered the Superbet business in 2019, and was later joined by the Americans from HPS Investments.

iulian@romania-insider.com