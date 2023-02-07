Business

Swiss SunPro to build EUR 20 mln sunflower oil plant in eastern Romania

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss company SunPro will invest EUR 20 mln to build a vegetable oil plant in Galati, the eastern part of Romania, the mayor of the city, Ionut Pucheanu, announced.

The construction works will start this year, and the plant will begin production in 2024, Economica.net reported. The new facility will generate 200 workplaces.

The investor signed a concession contract for the plot of land in the Galati Free Zone for a period of 49 years, according to the press office of the Galati City Hall.

SunPro is headquartered in Montreux, Switzerland. It supplies sunflower oil to 11 countries around the world, and the production is concentrated in a processing unit located in the Odesa area, Ukraine. The company operates in Odessa a modern factory with a processing capacity of 1,200 tonnes of seeds per day, enough to produce 530 tons of sunflower oil.

The holding company reported annual gross revenues of USD 120 mln, and EBITDA was USD 13 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Swiss SunPro to build EUR 20 mln sunflower oil plant in eastern Romania

07 February 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Swiss company SunPro will invest EUR 20 mln to build a vegetable oil plant in Galati, the eastern part of Romania, the mayor of the city, Ionut Pucheanu, announced.

The construction works will start this year, and the plant will begin production in 2024, Economica.net reported. The new facility will generate 200 workplaces.

The investor signed a concession contract for the plot of land in the Galati Free Zone for a period of 49 years, according to the press office of the Galati City Hall.

SunPro is headquartered in Montreux, Switzerland. It supplies sunflower oil to 11 countries around the world, and the production is concentrated in a processing unit located in the Odesa area, Ukraine. The company operates in Odessa a modern factory with a processing capacity of 1,200 tonnes of seeds per day, enough to produce 530 tons of sunflower oil.

The holding company reported annual gross revenues of USD 120 mln, and EBITDA was USD 13 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

06 February 2023
Social
Romania sends aid after earthquake hits southern Turkey
03 February 2023
Politics
Romania, last among EU countries in The Economist’s annual Democracy Index
01 February 2023
Social
Most counties in Romania losing residents, aging, latest census shows
01 February 2023
Social
Transparency International: Corruption in Romania near global average
20 January 2023
Events
Romania’s George Enescu Festival: Tickets for the 2023 edition go on sale on February 1
19 January 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sets new liquidity records in 2022 despite volatility and uncertainties
18 January 2023
Business
Romania’s Dacia overtakes Kia, Hyundai, Ford, Fiat, Opel and Citroen, climbs to Top 10 top selling car brands in EU
17 January 2023
Social
2022 was third hottest year on record in Romania, official data says