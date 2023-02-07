Swiss SunPro to build EUR 20 mln sunflower oil plant in eastern Romania

Swiss company SunPro will invest EUR 20 mln to build a vegetable oil plant in Galati, the eastern part of Romania, the mayor of the city, Ionut Pucheanu, announced.

The construction works will start this year, and the plant will begin production in 2024, Economica.net reported. The new facility will generate 200 workplaces.

The investor signed a concession contract for the plot of land in the Galati Free Zone for a period of 49 years, according to the press office of the Galati City Hall.

SunPro is headquartered in Montreux, Switzerland. It supplies sunflower oil to 11 countries around the world, and the production is concentrated in a processing unit located in the Odesa area, Ukraine. The company operates in Odessa a modern factory with a processing capacity of 1,200 tonnes of seeds per day, enough to produce 530 tons of sunflower oil.

The holding company reported annual gross revenues of USD 120 mln, and EBITDA was USD 13 mln.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)