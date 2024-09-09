SunPro’s EUR 20 mln sunflower oil refinery in Romania awaits environmental permit

Swiss group SunPro, with operations in Ukraine so far, needs only the environmental permit before starting the works at the EUR 20 million sunflower refining plant in Galati, eastern Romania, where part of the equipment was already brought, according to Economica.net.

The company expects the permit by the end of the year, seven months later than initially envisaged.

In February 2023, the company sealed a concession contract for a 5-hectare plot of land in the Galati Free Zone for a period of 49 years.

SunPro’s representatives met with officials of the Galati Free Zone last week, with the aim of reiterating the intention to invest in the new production unit.

The Swiss company supplies to 11 countries around the world sunflower oil produced in a processing unit located in the Odesa region, Ukraine.

The company operates in Odessa a modern factory with a processing capacity of 1,200 tonnes of seeds per day – from which it produced 530 tonnes of sunflower oil (per day).

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)