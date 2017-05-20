Summer holiday preparations: alternative accommodation at the Romanian seaside

For those looking for an alternative seaside experience, several spots on the Romanian Black Sea offer out-of-the box accommodation ideas, refuge from crowded beaches and close views of the sea. A selection of spots to try below.

The Barrels Colony

The Barrels Colony (Colonia Butoaie) is located in the northern part of Mamaia resort, in Navodari, 70 meters away from the beach. It is a camping consisting of oak wood barrels set up for accommodation purposes. Each barrel has a double bed, electricity and plugs.

The camping has a terrace where tourists can serve lunch, and special orders can be placed for breakfast and dinner. It also has dedicated areas for relaxation and nautical sports, a children playground, and a grill area. More about it here.

(Photo source: Plaja Colonia – Butoaie Facebook Page)

A wine domain at the seaside

The 23 August commune in Constanta county is home to the Clos de Colombes Domain, established by French-Romanian Anne-Marie Rosenberg. She transformed a Black Sea farm into a winery, which also offers B&B accommodation to its visitors. The winery grows grape varieties such as Riesling and Viognier for white wines, and Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah for red wines. Reservations can be made here.

(Photo source: Macedonia21 Facebook Page)

The house on the beach

Casa de Mare can be found right on the Olimp beach. Offering up and close views of the Black Sea, the accommodation consists of 22 fully furbished rooms. Each room has a double bed and its own bathroom. There is a pool on site, and a playground for children. More here.

(Photo: Casa de Mare Facebook Page)

The wild beach experience

From Gura Portiţei tourists can reach both the Black Sea and the Danube Delta. The narrow beach here is one of the few wild ones still remaining in the country, while the area is part of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reservation. Several villas in the Gura Portiţei Holiday Village offer accommodation: the options are available here.

Camping in one of Romania’s most popular seaside resorts

The Romanian seaside resort of Vama Veche is home to the Sandalandala camping site, very popular in high season. It is clean and well maintained, and a restaurant is available on site. Last year the camping expanded to 6,000 sqm to cope with the demand.

(Photo: Sandalandala Facebook Page)

(Opening photo: Casa de Mare Facebook Page)

