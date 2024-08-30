Romanian Govt. will offer EUR 100 mln subsidies to help farmers buy new tractors

The Romanian government has launched a new initiative, the "Rabla for Tractors" program, aimed at modernizing the agricultural machinery used by local farmers.

With a budget of RON 500 million (EUR 100 mln) this year, the program offers substantial financial support for purchasing new, less polluting agricultural equipment, covering between 65% and 80% of the total acquisition cost.

"Through the 'Rabla for Tractors' program, we aim to assist agricultural producers in acquiring new, less polluting tractors and self-propelled agricultural machinery, including related accessories," said Mircea Fechet, the Minister of Environment, Waters, and Forests, quoted by Agerpres.

He also emphasized the importance of supporting local production, expressing hope that a significant portion of the equipment would be manufactured in Romania.

Under the program, farmers can receive up to 80% of the cost of a new tractor, with the maximum financial support capped at EUR 55,000, including VAT. This level of support is available to young farmers under the age of 40, while other categories of farmers can receive up to 65% of the cost. Eligibility for the program requires farmers to hold a producer certificate.

The program operates similarly to the well-known "Rabla" scheme for cars, allowing farmers to trade in older, less efficient tractors for vouchers that can be used to purchase new equipment.

Laurențiu-Adrian Neculaescu, President of the Environmental Fund Administration (AFM), explained that after trading in an old tractor, farmers can select new equipment from a dealer, who will then submit the invoice to the AFM for reimbursement.

This initiative marks a significant step towards enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of Romania's agricultural sector, and it is expected to gain traction and become a recurring program in the years to come.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Sabin Cirstoveanu)