Croatian fast-food chain Submarine Burger opens first locations in Romania

Croatian fast-food chain Submarine Burger, which entered the Romanian market in 2021, recently opened its first two restaurants in Bucharest following an investment of EUR 1.5 million.

The two restaurants, one in the Floreasca area and one in Cotroceni, are meant to test the Romanian market, the first foreign market that the chain enters. A location was opened earlier and functioned according to the dark – or virtual, cloud – kitchen principle, meaning that it produced food only for sale on delivery.

“After an initial test of the market, we decided that it is the right time to invite Romanians to join the entire Submarine Burger experience, and that experience can only be a positive one once people enter our restaurants,” said Alex Lazinica, founder and co-owner of Submarine Burger, cited by Ziarul Financiar.

“Long-term, we intend to cover all areas of Bucharest with our restaurants, so that we are at the disposal of the largest percentage of its residents,” he added.

The new Submarine Burger locations will allow customers to dine on the premises. The chain specializes in vegan and organic burgers and takes pride in its farm-to-table dishes.

Submarine Burger is set to open a third location at the beginning of next year in the America House building in Bucharest’s central Victory Square.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Submarine Burger on Facebook)