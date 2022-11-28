Study reveals Romanians’ plans for the National Day

Most respondents to a recent study by Reveal Marketing Research said they plan to relax at home this December 1, when the country celebrates its National Day. Still, some also want to mark the holiday with a festive meal, watch a parade, or travel.

More than 40% of respondents said they would celebrate the National Day at home, relaxing, while a quarter would also organize a festive meal with family or friends. Only 14% plan to participate in the parades and events organized on December 1.

Meanwhile, as November 30 (St. Andrew's Day) and December 1 (the National Day) are also public holidays in Romania, 28% of urban Romanians said they plan to use this week's mini-break to go on a short vacation. Of these, a third will go to mountain resorts, 28% will visit relatives, and 18% will visit another city in the country.

The same study also revealed that the National Day is not the Romanians' favorite national holiday. Most urban Romanians like January 1 - New Year's Day best (36%), while the National Day occupies the second position (30%). Women's Day is the favorite holiday of 13% of Romanians, and Children's Day of 12% of them.

The Reveal Marketing Research study was conducted online on November 24-25 on a sample of 1,003 urban internet users aged 18 years and over.

(Photo source: Dmitry Shirinkin | Dreamstime.com)