31 °C
Bucharest
Aug 23, 17:56

More than one in ten Romanians say they own cryptocurrencies

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Some 12% of the Romanian responders to an ING survey said they own virtual currencies such as Bitcoin.

Their share is double compared to that of Brits or French people who said they own such currencies. The share of cryptocurrency owners is only higher in Turkey, namely 18%, local Mediafax reported.

“In Turkey, the online study could be influenced by the young professionals who use media and technology more. In Romania, we believe that the effect is probably similar,” ING said.

The survey was carried out online in 13 countries, on a total sample of close to 15,000 people.

How many Romanians would buy cryptocurrencies?

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.

Romania Insider
Free Newsletters

Be up to speed with what’s happening in Romania! Choose from our 7 newsletters, covering the entire array of business, social, politics, and entertainment news

Subscribe now