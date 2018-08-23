More than one in ten Romanians say they own cryptocurrencies

Some 12% of the Romanian responders to an ING survey said they own virtual currencies such as Bitcoin.

Their share is double compared to that of Brits or French people who said they own such currencies. The share of cryptocurrency owners is only higher in Turkey, namely 18%, local Mediafax reported.

“In Turkey, the online study could be influenced by the young professionals who use media and technology more. In Romania, we believe that the effect is probably similar,” ING said.

The survey was carried out online in 13 countries, on a total sample of close to 15,000 people.

How many Romanians would buy cryptocurrencies?

[email protected]