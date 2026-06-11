Study: One in three Bucharest residents considers leaving city despite high attachment levels

Bucharest residents remain strongly attached to their city, but many are increasingly frustrated by congestion, pollution, and quality-of-life issues. A new study presented during the 2026 Bucharest Design Festival found that one in three residents is considering moving away from the Romanian capital.

The study, titled Made of Bucharest – How do Bucharest residents see their city?, was conducted by the Bucharest Community Foundation in partnership with Unlock Research and explores how residents relate to the city they live in.

The research found that attachment to Bucharest remains high, scoring 7.8 out of 10, but the sense of community at city level is weaker, at 6.9 out of 10. Residents said they feel connected to Bucharest mainly because of professional opportunities, jobs, and cultural life, rather than through a strong sense of collective belonging.

According to the study, one in three residents is considering leaving the city due to practical concerns such as traffic congestion, pollution, and environmental quality. Researchers noted that those most likely to consider moving are educated, professionally active residents with higher incomes.

The survey also found that only 51% of respondents said they were proud of Bucharest. Meanwhile, eight in ten believe a person must have been born in the city to be considered a "true" Bucharest resident.

Community ties appear to be strongest at neighborhood level. While residents feel connected to their neighbors and local areas, attachment to the city as a whole remains limited. Only 22% said they were satisfied with the quality of their local community, compared with 55% who expressed satisfaction with their jobs.

“The central conclusion is that Bucharest residents' relationship with their city is currently more transactional than emotional. The attachment exists, but it is pragmatic – people are here for the opportunities, not because they feel part of a community,” said Alina Kasprovschi, Executive Director of the Bucharest Community Foundation.

“Emotional belonging is much weaker and is concentrated at smaller levels – the apartment building, the neighborhood – while Bucharest as a whole remains an abstract concept. This is a real problem, but also a clear opportunity,” she added.

Andrei Borțun, president of The Institute Foundation and organizer of Bucharest Design Festival, said the festival aims to help strengthen residents' relationship with their city over the coming years.

“Bucharest Design Festival is a long-term project aimed at rebuilding Bucharest residents' relationship with their own city. Over at least the next five years, we want the festival's brand to actively contribute to this goal and, where attachment to the city already exists, help deepen it into something more meaningful and emotional,” he said.

The study was presented on June 9 as part of Bucharest Design Festival, which runs from May 20 to June 21 across more than 170 locations in the capital.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release, by Mihai Ciobanu)