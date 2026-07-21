Strong demand under publicly funded car scrappage scheme in Romania

The Environmental Fund Administration AFM announced that over 11,100 funding applications were submitted in the first hour after the start of the 2026 session of the car scrappage scheme intended for individuals, Profit.ro reported.

In the first hour after the opening of the registration session on July 20, over 1,100 requests were submitted for the purchase of less polluting vehicles and motorcycles.

In the category intended for new vehicles with thermal propulsion systems (internal combustion, including LPG/CNG engines), 6,452 files were registered, worth RON 72 million, out of the total allocated budget of RON 165 million.

The institution noted that interest in motorcycles was high, with the RON 15 million budget earmarked for the purchase of motorcycles and electric motorcycles being exhausted in nine minutes.

According to AFM, up to this point, 3,544 files have been submitted, worth RON 63 million, out of the total allocated budget of RON 120 million, for the purchase of new plug-in hybrid vehicles and purely electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Under the car scrappage scheme, individuals can benefit from the following eco-tickets: RON 18,500 for the purchase of a new purely electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicle; RON 15,000 for the purchase of a new plug-in hybrid vehicle or an electric motorcycle; RON 12,000 for the purchase of a new vehicle with a hybrid propulsion system; RON 10,000 for the purchase of a new vehicle with a thermal propulsion system, including LPG/CNG, or a motorcycle.

iulian@romania-insider.com