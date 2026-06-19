Eastern Romania: Strabag to build PV park for Iași Airport

Strabag Romania has signed the contract for the design and construction of the new photovoltaic park with an integrated energy storage system for Iași Airport, in northeastern Romania.

The design and construction work will be carried out by the Building Construction team at Strabag Romania.

The contract, valued at approximately RON 19.5 million (excluding VAT), includes a design period of three months and an execution period of seven months.

The project will include the installation of approximately 7,552 high-efficiency monocrystalline photovoltaic modules with a total installed capacity of 4.42 MWp (DC), supported by 21 string inverters with a combined AC capacity of 3.15 MW, the company said.

The integrated battery energy storage system will provide a total storage capacity of 4.73 MWh. The system will store surplus energy generated during periods of peak solar irradiation and make it available during periods of increased demand or reduced solar production, contributing to a more efficient and resilient energy supply.

The photovoltaic park will be installed on a surface of approximately 58,500 sqm and will be fully integrated into the airport's existing electrical infrastructure. In addition to power generation and storage facilities, the project will include electrical networks, transformers, monitoring and control systems (SCADA), a local weather station, security systems, and all associated infrastructure required for safe and efficient operation.

“This project is particularly meaningful for us, as it brings Strabag back to Iași Airport, where we successfully delivered the new T4 terminal two years ago. By combining renewable energy generation, storage technology, and digital monitoring systems, we are helping our clients improve energy efficiency, increase resilience, and reduce their environmental footprint. We are proud to continue contributing to the development of infrastructure that supports both connectivity and sustainability,” Bogdan Mărginean, Technical Managing Director with the Building Construction Team, Strabag Romania, said.

Strabag has been operating in Romania since 1991 and established its headquarters in Bucharest in 1994. Currently, the group has subsidiaries in all major regions of Romania and operates in all construction sectors, particularly in the segments of transportation infrastructure, building construction, and civil engineering, as well as in environmental construction projects.

(Photo: Veaceslav Bordeianu | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com