Mayor presents the status of big infrastructure projects in Bucharest

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea presented on Wednesday, August 29, the status of big infrastructure projects in Bucharest, some of which are long overdue.

The Ciurel overpass, an important project aimed at decongesting traffic in Bucharest’s Western area, will be completed by the end of 2019. The project is currently 70%-done, the mayor said, according to local Hotnews.ro.

The Ciurel passageway is supposed to be continued by an express road that will connect it to the A1 highway to Pitesti. The route of the new express road needs to be approved by the Bucharest General Council. The total value of this project amounts to EUR 128 million.

The municipality also plans to enlarge the Ghencea Boulevard on a distance of 6 kilometers, up to the Bucharest ring road. The feasibility study for this project is almost ready and should be delivered on September 6, according to Firea.

In the North, the municipality is currently working on enlarging the Fabrica de Glucoza street from two lanes to four lanes. This street should be connected in the future to the A3 highway connecting Bucharest to Ploiesti.

The municipality also plans three new passage ways in Eastern Bucharest, in the Doamna Ghica, Andronache and Petricani areas. These projects are currently in the feasibility study stage.

Other important projects are four bicycle tracks in Bucharest’s central area, for which the municipality will spend EUR 9.33 million, and 11 gangways for pedestrians and cyclists in city areas where the traffic is busy. The first one will be built near the Miorita Fountain, on the road to the airport and three others will be built in the Aurel Vlaicu area.

(photo source: Facebook/Gabriela Firea)