Eco
Video
Watch: Two stags fight for dominance in Romanian natural park
20 December 2019
Two red reed stags were filmed while fighting for dominance in the Apuseni Natural Park in Romania.

A short video of the fight was shared on Facebook by rangers of Romanian forest management company Romsilva.

The red deer is commonly found in the Apuseni Mountains area, where there is a special natural habitat for this beautiful wild animal. In fact, the red deer usually prefer mountain areas with extensive forests.

The mating season starts in September and ends after mid-October. In this period, the stags fight for dominance. The female red deer usually give birth to one or two fawns around early summer.

(Photo source: Adobe Stock)

