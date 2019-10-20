Injured stag comes to die among people in Northern Romania town

The death of a young stag produced quite an impression in the small mountain city of Campulung Moldovenesc, in Northern Romania. The animal, who was a popular sighting for the locals, came to town injured, as if seeking help, and eventually died, a local reported on Facebook.

The stag had been coming to town rather frequently in recent years looking for food in the locals’ gardens. It was not afraid of people or dogs and was regarded as sort of a town mascot, MonitorulSV.ro reported.

Last week, the animal came to town injured. The injury was maybe a month old and severely infected, eyewitnesses said. The locals believe the stag may have been shot by poachers.

[email protected]

(Opening photo source: 61515304 © Paul Farnfield - Dreamstime.com)