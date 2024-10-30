Business

Romanian fast food chain Spartan plans expansion in Spain, UK

30 October 2024

The Romanian restaurant chain Spartan, sold by businessman Ștefan Mandachi for EUR 20 million to seven other local entrepreneurs in 2023, is planning an aggressive expansion both locally and outside the country, according to Profit.ro.

Spartan now has 69 restaurants in Romania, of which 38 are franchised.

"Our plan is that in the next 3 years, we will exceed the milestone of 100 restaurants, 60% of which will be franchises. We intend to enter strongly into the area of ​​street locations and more into express convenience-food restaurants, i.e., within reach of the customer," according to Gabriel Melniciuc, Spartan CEO.

In terms of international expansion, countries such as Spain and Great Britain are targeted in the first phase, and later, the company also targets Albania, Macedonia, Hungary, and even Germany.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Spartan Romania)

