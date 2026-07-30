Cluj airport to introduce Fast Track boarding system

Cluj International Airport plans to introduce a Fast Track access and verification system designed to speed up boarding and reduce waiting times for passengers. The airport has launched a tender for the project, estimated at RON 1.87 million, as part of its efforts to modernise passenger services.

The new system will consist of two eGate access gates equipped with integrated electronic document readers capable of scanning boarding pass barcodes, according to an announcement by the Cluj County Council.

The same source said the Fast Track system is already widely used at European airports handling more than 2 million passengers annually and will help streamline passenger flows while improving the overall boarding experience.

Alin Tișe, president of the Cluj County Council, said the investment is intended to keep the airport aligned with passengers' growing expectations and strengthen its position as Romania's leading regional airport.

“The acquisition of this rapid access system will help streamline passenger flows, reduce waiting times, and improve comfort for those using our airport. We want every passenger to enjoy the best possible travel experience while further strengthening Avram Iancu Cluj International Airport's position as the country's leading regional airport and an important gateway to Europe," Tișe said.

The investment is part of the airport's broader strategy to modernise its infrastructure.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com