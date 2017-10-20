Chamber music festival SoNoRo invites Romanian public to Hide & Seek

The chamber music festival SoNoRo, taking place yearly in Romania, runs this year’s edition under the Hide & Seek theme. It is inviting its public to make various musical discoveries, blending chamber music with poetry, video art, and fashion design.

The festival takes place between October 27 and November 13 in Bucharest, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Brasov. The Bucharest concerts are scheduled between October 27 and November 5. The performances are scheduled in spaces such as the Cotroceni Palace, the attic of the Caru’ cu Bere restaurant in the capital’s Old Town, or the recently opened Qreator.

More than 50 artists from 15 countries will perform at the event. Some of them are: Gilles Apap, Ruxandra Donose, Giovanni Sollima, Max Baillie, Philippe Graffin, Daniel Rowland, Răzvan Popovici, Diana Ketler, Marc Bouchkov, Vladimir Mendelssohn, Justus Grimm, Henri Demarquette, Zoran Markovici, the Storioni Trio and Kamerata Kronstadt, led by conductor Cristian Oroșanu.

Tickets and passes can be purchased at eventim.ro, in the Eventim network, at the Humanitas and Carturesti bookstores, and at Germanos, Orange, Vodafone Romania and Domo stores.

The program of the festival and the pass options can be checked here.

(Photo source: SoNoRo Facebook Page)