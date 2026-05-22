Macro

Romanian deputy PM warns restructuring of three SOEs under RRF may fall behind schedule

22 May 2026

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Romania’s government warned that the restructuring or listing of three state-owned companies under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) may face delays ahead of the August 31, 2026, deadline linked to EU funding commitments.

Deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu, on May 21, presented an information note regarding the implementation status of target 443 under Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which requires the restructuring, privatisation, or market listing of selected state-owned enterprises as part of broader corporate governance reforms, Economedia.ro reported.

The target is one of the milestones monitored by the European Commission and conditions access to future EU disbursements under the RRF programme.

According to the document, the Romanian authorities proposed three companies to the European Commission to demonstrate the “irreversibility” of the restructuring processes: Telecomunicații CFR SA, Tipografica Filaret SA, and Electrocentrale Grup SA.

The government note recommended weekly monitoring of all implementation stages and continuous reporting to the General Secretariat of the Government and to the office of deputy prime minister Gheorghiu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

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Macro

Romanian deputy PM warns restructuring of three SOEs under RRF may fall behind schedule

22 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s government warned that the restructuring or listing of three state-owned companies under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) may face delays ahead of the August 31, 2026, deadline linked to EU funding commitments.

Deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu, on May 21, presented an information note regarding the implementation status of target 443 under Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), which requires the restructuring, privatisation, or market listing of selected state-owned enterprises as part of broader corporate governance reforms, Economedia.ro reported.

The target is one of the milestones monitored by the European Commission and conditions access to future EU disbursements under the RRF programme.

According to the document, the Romanian authorities proposed three companies to the European Commission to demonstrate the “irreversibility” of the restructuring processes: Telecomunicații CFR SA, Tipografica Filaret SA, and Electrocentrale Grup SA.

The government note recommended weekly monitoring of all implementation stages and continuous reporting to the General Secretariat of the Government and to the office of deputy prime minister Gheorghiu.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

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