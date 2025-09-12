Romanian Social Democrat MP under fire for EUR 140,000 SUV and countryside corner shop

Social Democrat (PSD) MP Mihai Weber, head of the parliamentary defense committee, came under fire after investigative platform Snoop unveiled his EUR 140,000 hybrid Mercedes AMG GLE 53 purchased this year through a small firm that operates no more than a countryside corner shop in a 900-resident village.

The scandal escalated when PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu reportedly stated that he was not interested in the matter, suggesting there was no problem, and advised journalists to file a complaint if they wished.

The PSD leader had previously argued against the companies' deducting questionable expenditures for eroding their tax base.

Since MPs are not allowed to carry out economic operations, MP Weber is only an associate and not a manager – but still the luxury car is visibly in his use.

Under the Fiscal Code, the transport means should be used for the purpose of the business in order to be a deductible expense, and even so, the expense is capped. This implies that the mechanism was used rather for MP Weber hiding assets that should have been otherwise included in the annual wealth statement.

The firm that purchased the luxury SUV under a leasing contract posted a turnover of around EUR 100,000 and a profit of EUR 3,500 last year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Mălina Norocea)