Politics

Romanian Social Democrat MP under fire for EUR 140,000 SUV and countryside corner shop

12 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Social Democrat (PSD) MP Mihai Weber, head of the parliamentary defense committee, came under fire after investigative platform Snoop unveiled his EUR 140,000 hybrid Mercedes AMG GLE 53 purchased this year through a small firm that operates no more than a countryside corner shop in a 900-resident village. 

The scandal escalated when PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu reportedly stated that he was not interested in the matter, suggesting there was no problem, and advised journalists to file a complaint if they wished.

The PSD leader had previously argued against the companies' deducting questionable expenditures for eroding their tax base. 

Since MPs are not allowed to carry out economic operations, MP Weber is only an associate and not a manager – but still the luxury car is visibly in his use. 

Under the Fiscal Code, the transport means should be used for the purpose of the business in order to be a deductible expense, and even so, the expense is capped. This implies that the mechanism was used rather for MP Weber hiding assets that should have been otherwise included in the annual wealth statement. 

The firm that purchased the luxury SUV under a leasing contract posted a turnover of around EUR 100,000 and a profit of EUR 3,500 last year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Mălina Norocea)

Normal
Politics

Romanian Social Democrat MP under fire for EUR 140,000 SUV and countryside corner shop

12 September 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Social Democrat (PSD) MP Mihai Weber, head of the parliamentary defense committee, came under fire after investigative platform Snoop unveiled his EUR 140,000 hybrid Mercedes AMG GLE 53 purchased this year through a small firm that operates no more than a countryside corner shop in a 900-resident village. 

The scandal escalated when PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu reportedly stated that he was not interested in the matter, suggesting there was no problem, and advised journalists to file a complaint if they wished.

The PSD leader had previously argued against the companies' deducting questionable expenditures for eroding their tax base. 

Since MPs are not allowed to carry out economic operations, MP Weber is only an associate and not a manager – but still the luxury car is visibly in his use. 

Under the Fiscal Code, the transport means should be used for the purpose of the business in order to be a deductible expense, and even so, the expense is capped. This implies that the mechanism was used rather for MP Weber hiding assets that should have been otherwise included in the annual wealth statement. 

The firm that purchased the luxury SUV under a leasing contract posted a turnover of around EUR 100,000 and a profit of EUR 3,500 last year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Mălina Norocea)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 September 2025
Macro
Government: IMF backs Romania’s fiscal measures, sees 1% GDP growth in 2025
12 September 2025
Events
Romania’s Alba Iulia to host 10,000 people at 2.7-km community table in Guinness World Record attempt
12 September 2025
Politics
Romania summons Russian ambassador in Bucharest on Polish drones incident
12 September 2025
Transport
Govt. approves 10-year development plan for Bucharest Băneasa Airport, including new terminal and hangar
12 September 2025
Justice
Former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision as Bucharest Tribunal rejects appeal
11 September 2025
Living in Romania
Bulgarians and Romanians have lowest life expectancy in EU, Eurostat data shows
11 September 2025
Macro
Romania’s annual inflation nears double digits in August on energy prices and VAT hike
11 September 2025
Real Estate
Average rent for a one-bedroom apartment up 10% y/y to EUR 494 in Bucharest