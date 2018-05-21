Snoop Dogg comes to Romania for August concert

Famous American rapper Snoop Dogg will perform in Romania this summer, at the Arenele Romane in Bucharest. The concert is scheduled for August 29 and the tickets are already on sale.

Rumors about a possible Snoop Dogg concert in Romania began in 2016, after the famous rapper accidentally checked in a small Romanian village on Instagram. He was in Colombia’s capital Bogota but instead checked in the village of Bogata, which is located in Mures county, in central Romania. His mistake led to thousands of likes and comments, especially from Romanians who invited him to come to Romania for real. In a response to the many Romanian fans who commented to his post, Snoop Dogg promised to visit Romania.

Later the same year, the mayor of Bogata told a local news agency that two music agents contacted him and that they also went to see if the small village could host a Snoop Dogg concert. The event never happened, however.

This year, the Romanian fans will get to see Snoop Dogg perform his hits live. Tickets for the concert in Bucharest can be purchased online at Eventim.ro. They cost RON 179 until July 29, RON 239 until August 28, and RON 250 at the door. More details are available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Snoop Dogg on Facebook)