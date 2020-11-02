Romanian resort hosts two international ski competitions this February

Two international ski competitions will take place this February in Poiana Brașov, in central Romania.

FIS Children Trophy started on February 10 and will end on February 14. FIS SES 2020 Race will take place between February 18 and February 21.

Both races are listed in the official calendar of the International Ski Federation.

Last year, almost 100 skiers from ten countries took part in the FIS Children Trophy. The competition will be organized in Romania until 2022.

Meanwhile, FIS SES 2020 will gather skiers from 19 countries, including Romania.

“Following the steps taken by the Romanian Ski Biathlon Federation, and, of course, after proving at an international level our event organizing abilities and the competition infrastructure over the past two seasons, we received the FIS SES 2020 competition as well. The fact that we received it in February, which is a very busy month, is a sure sign that slowly but certainly we will have the opportunity to organize in Poiana Brașov stages and competitions of a higher level,” Dan Ghiță, the president of FIS Children Trophy, explained.

Between 2011 and 2012, Poiana Brașov resort expanded its ski infrastructure to reach 24 km of slopes. In 2018, a multi-level parking lot opened in Poiana Mică, after a RON 20 million (EUR 4.2 million) investment backed by EU funds. The resort also has an automated installation for the making of artificial snow.

(Photo: Pixabay)