Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep qualifies for WTA Finals 2019

Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep has qualified for the WTA Finals 2019, WTA’s season-ending event that is set to take place in Shenzhen between October 27 and November 3. This is Halep’s sixth consecutive qualification for the WTA Finals.

Bianca Andreescu, the 19-year-old Canadian tennis player of Romanian origin who had an amazing season this year, also qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time, according to Wtatennis.com. Andreescu won three singles titles this year, including her first Grand Slam title at US Open.

As for Halep, although this is her sixth consecutive qualification for the WTA’s year-end finale, it will actually be her fifth appearance at the event, as she was forced to withdraw from last year’s tournament due to a back injury. In 2014, she reached the tournament’s final, which she lost to Serena Williams.

Simona Halep also had a very good season this year, highlighted by her second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon. Last week she said that her primary goal for the next years is to win the Australian Open, especially as Australian coach Darren Cahill will be back on her team.

(Photo source: Facebook/Simona Halep)