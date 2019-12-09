Romanian tennis star Simona Halep to work again with coach Darren Cahill

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep announced she would resume working with Australian coach Darren Cahill. The two parted ways at the end of last year.

Halep made the announcement in a Facebook post. “Even though you've been away this year, you've been with us every step of the way. Can't wait to welcome you back officially next season,” the post read.

Last November, Darren Cahill announced he would not work with Halep the following year. He said he would take a one-year break from coaching to focus on his family.

With Cahill by her side, Halep reached the first place in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, at the end of 2017, and won her first Grand Slam title, the 2018 French Open.

After parting with Cahill, Halep briefly worked with Belgian Thierry Van Cleemput but the two ended their collaboration after the Quatar Total Open, invoking a lack of compatibility.

In March of this year, Halep announced she was working with Romanian coach Daniel Dobre.

This July, the Romanian tennis player won her second Grand Slam title, at Wimbledon. She is currently No. 6 in the WTA ranking.

(Photo: Simona Halep Facebook page)

