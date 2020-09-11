Romania’s tennis ace Simona Halep recovers from COVID-19

Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep, currently second in the WTA singles ranking, has recovered from COVID-19. She made the announcement on Twitter.

“100% recovered,” reads Halep’s post.

Simona Halep announced on October 31 that she tested positive for coronavirus. She thus spent more than a week in isolation at home, with mild symptoms. Now that she has got a negative test, Halep can start training for the next season.

Many international and Romanian athletes have been infected with COVID-19. Among them, tennis star Novak Djokovic and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. From Romania, handball star Cristina Neagu, tennis player Ana Bogdan, and top artistic gymnast Larisa Iordache were also infected.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: lcva/Dreamstime.com)