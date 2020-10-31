Romanian tennis star Simona Halep infected with COVID-19

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep, currently second in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world, is infected with COVID-19. She made the announcement on her Twitter account.

“Hi, everyone! I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together,” Halep wrote.

Many international and Romanian top athletes have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic started. Among them, tennis star Novak Djokovic and football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Romanian handball star Cristina Neagu was also infected.

