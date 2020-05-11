Romania’s transport minister tests positive for Covid-19

Transport minister Lucian Bode is infected with Covid-19. He made the announcement on Facebook, on Wednesday, November 4.

He is the second Government member to test positive for Covid-19, after economy minister Virgil Popescu.

Bode said the test was done as part of a regular evaluation and that he had no symptoms. He is now isolating at home.

“From the moment I learned the result of the test, I followed all the required steps. I am currently isolating at home; I feel fine; I don’t have specific symptoms, and I trust all will be well in the end. I wish everyone good health!” he wrote.

On the same day, November 4, Bode met with US ambassador Adrian Zuckerman and posted a message about the topics discussed.

On Monday, November 2, economy minister Virgil Popescu announced he was infected with Covid-19. He took the Covid-19 test before a scheduled departure for Israel, where he was to accompany PM Ludovic Orban on an official visit this week. The first test came out negative, but on Sunday, the minister started to have flu symptoms, and on Monday, he repeated his COVID-19 test, which came out positive.

Romania added 8,651 Covid-19 cases on November 4, the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic, and the first time that the number of daily cases exceeds the 8,000 threshold. The total number of cases reached 267,088.

(Photo: Lucian Bode Facebook Page)

