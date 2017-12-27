0 °C
Bucharest
Dec 27, 12:03

Romania’s Simona Halep wins Thailand championship, receives substantial prize

by Ro Insider
Leave a comment

Romanian tennis star Simona Halep received a USD 800,000 prize after winning the demonstrative World Tennis Thailand Championship in Hua Hin, Mediafax reported. Halep will end the year on the first place in the WTA ranking of the best women’s tennis players in the world.

Besides Halep, the Czech Karolina Pliskova, the WTA No. 4, Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, ranked No. 7, and British Johanna Konta, ranked No. 9, played in the championship.

Halep beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-3 in the final, and Johanna Konta 6-3, 6-3 before.

The four tennis players took home combined awards of USD 2 million. Each received a fixed amount for participating, and an extra for their results.

Halep won total prize money worth USD 5.27 million this year, ranking third in the WTA prize money leaders list.

Romania’s Simona Halep, in top three WTA prize money leaders in 2017

(Photo: True Arena Hua Hin Facebook Page)

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list