Siemens Energy leases 7,500 sqm in Bucharest building for its new offices in Romania

Siemens Energy, one of the world’s leading energy technology companies, announced plans for further growth in Romania, including new offices in Bucharest and more jobs.

The company leased 7,500 sqm for the next ten years in a 100% sustainable building at One Cotroceni Park, in Bucharest, for its new offices in Romania.

In addition, it has already recruited 450 new team members so far, adding up to the existing 200, with plans for further growth.

“We are an independent energy company focused on transforming energy security and leading the energy transition. With a wide portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers the entire energy value chain – from energy generation and transport to storage. It’s important that we bring people along with us on this journey, and that includes creating and safeguarding jobs for the long term. We are so proud that Siemens Energy is developing a competence hub here in Romania with 450 jobs created so far,” said Petru Ruset, Managing Director for Romania at Siemens Energy.

“Our aim is to become a world-leading competence hub for Siemens Energy and create a modern, inclusive, diverse, and healthy working environment,” he added.

Romania’s energy minister Virgil Popescu attended the opening of the new Siemens Energy offices in Romania and said: “A fruitful collaboration has long existed and continues to exist between the Ministry of Energy and Siemens Energy in Romania. The opening of the competence hub covering Europe, the Middle East and Africa is a new milestone to further develop our relationship. I trust the newly recruited young engineers will show the world what Romanians are capable of when they set their minds to it. And I hope that new opportunities for development and collaboration will also be created in the near future.”

In 2020, Siemens Energy separated from Siemens AG to become an independent energy technology company focused on leading the energy transition. Siemens Energy employs around 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of EUR 28.5 billion in the fiscal year 2021.

(Photo source: Siemens Energy)