Central Romania city launches rapid payment instrument for local taxes

The City Hall of Sibiu, in central Romania, has launched a rapid payment instrument for local taxes. With this, the building, land, car or cleaning tax can be paid without the need of an account or a password.

In order to pay their taxes, the Sibiu residents need to access the e-administration platform associated with the sibiu.ro website, select the Xpress Payment button, fill in the data as required in the form, and submit their banking card info. A receipt is issued by mail after the payment is made.

The instrument is part of the city hall’s program to digitalize its services.

