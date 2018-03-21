Sibiu City Hall invests EUR 18 mln in revamping the city’s stadium

Sibiu’s municipal stadium will undergo a revamping project that will cost about EUR 17 million, this being the municipality’s biggest investment started in 2018.

The technical project for revamping the stadium will be ready in two weeks, according to Sibiu mayor Astrid Fodor, local News.ro reported.

The municipality has taken this decision as the city’s football team FC Hermannstadt has high chances of qualifying to the top football league, Liga I. The team also made it to the semifinals of Romania’s Cup.

Romania’s Govt. invests EUR 92 mln in modernizing two stadiums

[email protected]