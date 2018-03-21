-2 °C
Bucharest
Mar 21, 17:37

Sibiu City Hall invests EUR 18 mln in revamping the city’s stadium

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Sibiu’s municipal stadium will undergo a revamping project that will cost about EUR 17 million, this being the municipality’s biggest investment started in 2018.

The technical project for revamping the stadium will be ready in two weeks, according to Sibiu mayor Astrid Fodor, local News.ro reported.

The municipality has taken this decision as the city’s football team FC Hermannstadt has high chances of qualifying to the top football league, Liga I. The team also made it to the semifinals of Romania’s Cup.

Romania’s Govt. invests EUR 92 mln in modernizing two stadiums

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list