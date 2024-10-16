Events

Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of the Sibiu Christmas Market, one of the most famous such events in the country, recently unveiled the dates for this year's edition.

The 17th edition of the Sibiu Christmas Market will run from November 15, 2024, to January 5, 2025, lasting longer than previous years, according to local news outlet OraDeSibiu.

Known for its beauty throughout Romania, the market has been a tradition since it first opened in 2007, the year Sibiu was the European Capital of Culture. 

This year, the market will expand into two additional locations, namely Piața Mică and Piața Huet, introducing new experiences rather than more vendor booths. 

Among the attractions at the Christmas Market are an ice rink, panoramic wheel, tourist train, amusement park for children, and a carousel. Organizers promise that this year's edition will be filled with surprises and special moments, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Events

Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of the Sibiu Christmas Market, one of the most famous such events in the country, recently unveiled the dates for this year's edition.

The 17th edition of the Sibiu Christmas Market will run from November 15, 2024, to January 5, 2025, lasting longer than previous years, according to local news outlet OraDeSibiu.

Known for its beauty throughout Romania, the market has been a tradition since it first opened in 2007, the year Sibiu was the European Capital of Culture. 

This year, the market will expand into two additional locations, namely Piața Mică and Piața Huet, introducing new experiences rather than more vendor booths. 

Among the attractions at the Christmas Market are an ice rink, panoramic wheel, tourist train, amusement park for children, and a carousel. Organizers promise that this year's edition will be filled with surprises and special moments, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 October 2024
Events
Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates
15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania