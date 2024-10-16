Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates

The organizers of the Sibiu Christmas Market, one of the most famous such events in the country, recently unveiled the dates for this year's edition.

The 17th edition of the Sibiu Christmas Market will run from November 15, 2024, to January 5, 2025, lasting longer than previous years, according to local news outlet OraDeSibiu.

Known for its beauty throughout Romania, the market has been a tradition since it first opened in 2007, the year Sibiu was the European Capital of Culture.

This year, the market will expand into two additional locations, namely Piața Mică and Piața Huet, introducing new experiences rather than more vendor booths.

Among the attractions at the Christmas Market are an ice rink, panoramic wheel, tourist train, amusement park for children, and a carousel. Organizers promise that this year's edition will be filled with surprises and special moments, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all visitors.

(Photo source: Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)