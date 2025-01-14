Second-hand online retailer Sellpy leases 6,000 sqm in Romania’s Industra Park Arad

Oresa Industra, a key player in Romania's industrial and logistics real estate sector, has leased 6,000 square meters of space in Industra Park Arad to Sellpy, a leading European second-hand retailer. The new warehouse, planned to become operational in the second quarter of 2025, will create over 300 jobs.

This strategic decision marks an important step for Sellpy, aiming to meet increasing demand from European customers.

"We are excited to expand Sellpy's presence in Europe by opening our first warehouse in Romania. This will enable us to continue growing and serving our customers more effectively," said Alexander Winter, Head of Operational Expansion at Sellpy.

Industra Park Arad was opened following the conversion of a former shopping gallery. With a leasable area of 32,000 sqm and an occupancy rate exceeding 50%, the park attracts tenants from the industrial, logistics, and commercial sectors.

According to Activ Property Services, which brokered the lease, Sellpy's choice of Arad underscores the growing trend of companies investing in Western Romania. Factors such as workforce availability, advanced infrastructure, and competitive costs make the region an attractive destination for business expansion.

As of mid-2024, more than 7 million sqm of industrial and logistics spaces were operational nationwide, with over 50% located in Bucharest and the Western region.

Sellpy, founded in 2014, operates in 24 European countries, making second-hand shopping and selling more accessible.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)