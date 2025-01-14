Real Estate

Second-hand online retailer Sellpy leases 6,000 sqm in Romania’s Industra Park Arad

14 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oresa Industra, a key player in Romania's industrial and logistics real estate sector, has leased 6,000 square meters of space in Industra Park Arad to Sellpy, a leading European second-hand retailer. The new warehouse, planned to become operational in the second quarter of 2025, will create over 300 jobs.

This strategic decision marks an important step for Sellpy, aiming to meet increasing demand from European customers.

"We are excited to expand Sellpy's presence in Europe by opening our first warehouse in Romania. This will enable us to continue growing and serving our customers more effectively," said Alexander Winter, Head of Operational Expansion at Sellpy.

Industra Park Arad was opened following the conversion of a former shopping gallery. With a leasable area of 32,000 sqm and an occupancy rate exceeding 50%, the park attracts tenants from the industrial, logistics, and commercial sectors.

According to Activ Property Services, which brokered the lease, Sellpy's choice of Arad underscores the growing trend of companies investing in Western Romania. Factors such as workforce availability, advanced infrastructure, and competitive costs make the region an attractive destination for business expansion.

As of mid-2024, more than 7 million sqm of industrial and logistics spaces were operational nationwide, with over 50% located in Bucharest and the Western region.

Sellpy, founded in 2014, operates in 24 European countries, making second-hand shopping and selling more accessible.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

Normal
Real Estate

Second-hand online retailer Sellpy leases 6,000 sqm in Romania’s Industra Park Arad

14 January 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oresa Industra, a key player in Romania's industrial and logistics real estate sector, has leased 6,000 square meters of space in Industra Park Arad to Sellpy, a leading European second-hand retailer. The new warehouse, planned to become operational in the second quarter of 2025, will create over 300 jobs.

This strategic decision marks an important step for Sellpy, aiming to meet increasing demand from European customers.

"We are excited to expand Sellpy's presence in Europe by opening our first warehouse in Romania. This will enable us to continue growing and serving our customers more effectively," said Alexander Winter, Head of Operational Expansion at Sellpy.

Industra Park Arad was opened following the conversion of a former shopping gallery. With a leasable area of 32,000 sqm and an occupancy rate exceeding 50%, the park attracts tenants from the industrial, logistics, and commercial sectors.

According to Activ Property Services, which brokered the lease, Sellpy's choice of Arad underscores the growing trend of companies investing in Western Romania. Factors such as workforce availability, advanced infrastructure, and competitive costs make the region an attractive destination for business expansion.

As of mid-2024, more than 7 million sqm of industrial and logistics spaces were operational nationwide, with over 50% located in Bucharest and the Western region.

Sellpy, founded in 2014, operates in 24 European countries, making second-hand shopping and selling more accessible.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cushman & Wakefield Echinox)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

14 January 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor says Romania’s territorial reorganization should be based on well-founded studies, not rushed
14 January 2025
Macro
Romania ends 2024 with 5.1% inflation, EC expects deceleration to 2.5% by 2026
14 January 2025
M&A
Wolt completes acquisition of eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania
14 January 2025
Sports
Romanian businessman Dan Şucu appointed president of Genoa football club
13 January 2025
Transport
US Visa Waiver: Plane tickets linking Romania and the United States start at EUR 250
13 January 2025
Politics
Călin Georgescu should be able to run in Romania's upcoming presidential elections, coalition candidate says
13 January 2025
Politics
Romania resumes activity at Consulate General in Los Angeles after wildfires
13 January 2025
Society
Major rally in Romania against annulment of presidential elections