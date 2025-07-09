Romanian prosecutors have placed a precautionary seizure on the accounts and assets of the mercenary Horațiu Potra, in a case of tax evasion, embezzlement, and money laundering. The measure targets over RON 24 million, nearly 30 kilograms of gold, a property in Bucharest, and 11 properties and apartments in Sibiu.

According to investigators cited by News.ro, the suspect is accused of evading the payment of tax obligations for revenues of over RON 72 million obtained between June 2023 and November 2024 from providing security management services in Congo, revenues that were later transferred, through fictitious commercial and financial circuits, to his personal accounts or to legal entities registered in the United Arab Emirates.

The evidence allegedly showed that, between December 2022 and March 2023, Horațiu Potra, as the administrator of a company, evaded the fulfillment of tax obligations, benefiting from the help of another suspect (legal representative of a commercial company), who is also under criminal investigation for complicity in tax evasion, embezzlement, and money laundering.

Damages to the Romanian state budget amount to EUR 1.5 million. In the same case, three other suspects are also under criminal investigation, according to prosecutors.

At the beginning of March this year, Horațiu Potra, his son, and another relative were listed as wanted persons after arrest warrants in absentia were issued for them. The case involves an attempt to commit actions against the constitutional order, violation of the regime of weapons and ammunition, and violation of the regime of explosive materials.

In February 2025, prosecutors and police conducted dozens of searches in this case, targeting individuals close to former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, including Horațiu Potra. They discovered dozens of lethal weapons, magazines, grenades, launchers, and machine guns. Large sums of cash were also discovered, namely USD 3.3 million, RON 700,000, as well as 24 kilograms of gold.

The raids took place at addresses in the counties of Sibiu, Mureș, Ilfov, Timiș, and Cluj, targeting associates of Georgescu. At Horațiu Potra's residence, investigators found, in a floor-embedded safe, packages containing stacks of dollars and numerous weapons.

During the same period, former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu was brought in for questioning and indicted for actions against the constitutional order, dissemination of false information, continuous false statements regarding the sources of electoral campaign funding, and asset declarations. This month, he was sent to trial for promoting fascist ideology.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)