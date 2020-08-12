Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Schools in Romania remain closed, online learning extended until the winter holidays

08 December 2020
Pupils will attend classes in the online format until December 22, according to a decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) issued on December 7.

The decision was taken at the Education Ministry's request and is motivated by the epidemiological situation and the pressure on the health care system.

Schools in all localities moved to online learning on November 9, as the country introduced new restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19. The measure was valid for 30 days. It applied to educational units from nursery to pre-university.  

The Education Ministry announced two weeks ago it would decide on how the classes are held depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

The school winter holiday starts on December 23 and ends on January 10.

(Photo: Lcva/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]
 

Andrei Chirileasa
23 November 2020
